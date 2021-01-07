2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
GREAT VALUE !! AWD w/ panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco mode, heated mirrors, roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, sv
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8