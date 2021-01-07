Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

97,411 KM

Details Description Features

$18,469

+ tax & licensing
$18,469

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | REMOTE STARTER | PANO ROOF

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | REMOTE STARTER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,469

+ taxes & licensing

97,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6376443
  • Stock #: 200966
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC808055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 200966
  • Mileage 97,411 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VALUE !! AWD w/ panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco mode, heated mirrors, roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, sv

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

