2017 Nissan Rogue

105,694 KM

$21,538

+ tax & licensing
$21,538

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL PLATINUM | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | 19 ALLOYS

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL PLATINUM | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | 19 ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,538

+ taxes & licensing

105,694KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6855996
  Stock #: 210303
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC833472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,694 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM AWD and absolutely loaded. Premium Tan leather seats, premium BOSE audio, premium 19'' alloy wheels, navigation, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, remote starter, front/rear view/side/360 view cameras, Nissan Safety Shield, Blind spot detection system, Emergency brake, Lane departure alert, Rear cross traffic alert, heated seats and steering, dual climate control, power liftgate, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM, Sport/Eco mode, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, all-wheel drive, SL

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

