2017 Nissan Rogue

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
PLATINUM AWD and absolutely loaded. Premium Tan leather seats, premium BOSE audio, premium 19'' alloy wheels, navigation, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, remote starter, front/rear view/side/360 view cameras, Nissan Safety Shield, Blind spot detection system, Emergency brake, Lane departure alert, Rear cross traffic alert, heated seats and steering, dual climate control, power liftgate, automatic LED headlamps, fog lights, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM, Sport/Eco mode, roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, all-wheel drive, SL
