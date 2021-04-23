2017 Nissan Rogue

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6990308

6990308 Stock #: 00998

00998 VIN: 5N1AT2MT0HC807135

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.