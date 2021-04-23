Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

76,011 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

S

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

76,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6990308
  • Stock #: 00998
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0HC807135

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,011 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Heated Seats
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

