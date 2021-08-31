Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

68,634 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

FWD 4dr S

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

68,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019702
  • Stock #: 01316
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9HC884585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

