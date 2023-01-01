Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

177,063 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

S AWD

S AWD

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

177,063KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637387
  • Stock #: 80
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC795965

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,063 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
