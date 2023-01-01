$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,063KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637387
- Stock #: 80
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC795965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,063 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top