<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 114,561 kms. Its gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=obiOb3mRdkyqeXePI3898BA75dZksk9m target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Nissan Sentra

114,561 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

12159306

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,561KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4HL662393

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,561 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2017 Nissan Sentra