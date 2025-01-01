$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
114,561KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4HL662393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 114,561 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
