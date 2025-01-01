Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

130,977 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Sentra

NISMO

Watch This Vehicle
13196237

2017 Nissan Sentra

NISMO

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1763663036
  2. 1763663036
  3. 1763663036
  4. 1763663036
  5. 1763663036
  6. 1763663036
  7. 1763663036
  8. 1763663036
  9. 1763663036
  10. 1763663036
  11. 1763663036
  12. 1763663036
  13. 1763663036
  14. 1763663036
  15. 1763663036
  16. 1763663036
  17. 1763663036
  18. 1763663036
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,977KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CB7AP8HY281738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,977 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring REBUILT TITLE 122,158 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX 197,665 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i 153,330 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 Nissan Sentra