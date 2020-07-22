2017 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: 124HP

