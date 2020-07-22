Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 87,438 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S is an excellent value. It comes with some nice features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power, heated mirrors, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, six standard airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding