$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
XD SV PREMIUM 4x4 | CUMMINS | CREW | HTD SEATS | NAV
2017 Nissan Titan
XD SV PREMIUM 4x4 | CUMMINS | CREW | HTD SEATS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,718 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 CREWCAB SV W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 20-IN ALLOYS AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! Rain-sensing wipers, power seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, 6-foot 6-in box w/ spray-in bedliner, auto headlights, power sliding rear window, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500