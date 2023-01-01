Menu
4x4 CREWCAB SV W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 20-IN ALLOYS AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! Rain-sensing wipers, power seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, 6-foot 6-in box w/ spray-in bedliner, auto headlights, power sliding rear window, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

2017 Nissan Titan

153,718 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

XD SV PREMIUM 4x4 | CUMMINS | CREW | HTD SEATS | NAV

2017 Nissan Titan

XD SV PREMIUM 4x4 | CUMMINS | CREW | HTD SEATS | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,718KM
Used
VIN 1N6BA1F45HN514153

  • Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,718 KM

4x4 CREWCAB SV W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, PREMIUM 20-IN ALLOYS AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! Rain-sensing wipers, power seat, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, 6-foot 6-in box w/ spray-in bedliner, auto headlights, power sliding rear window, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Nissan Titan