2017 Nissan Titan

51,650 KM

$41,426

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

XD CUMMINS DIESEL | LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

51,650KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6509395
  • Stock #: 210093
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F37HN524822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Crew Cab 4X4 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel with only 51,000KMS! Premium Alloys, Rear view camera, tow package w/ integrated brake controller, 5th wheel ready, heated exterior mirrors, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted class, tow package, running boards, push button start, JVC touch display, AM/FM/XM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air conditioning, power group, cruise control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, diesel, SV

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
Privacy Glass
Crew Cab
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

