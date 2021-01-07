2017 Nissan Titan

+ taxes & licensing
Loaded Crew Cab 4X4 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel with only 51,000KMS! Premium Alloys, Rear view camera, tow package w/ integrated brake controller, 5th wheel ready, heated exterior mirrors, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted class, tow package, running boards, push button start, JVC touch display, AM/FM/XM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air conditioning, power group, cruise control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, diesel, SV
