2017 Nissan Titan

115,609 KM

Details Description

$39,852

+ tax & licensing
$39,852

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

XD SV Diesel | CREW CAB | CUMMINS | TOW PACKAGE | BAC

2017 Nissan Titan

XD SV Diesel | CREW CAB | CUMMINS | TOW PACKAGE | BAC

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$39,852

+ taxes & licensing

115,609KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8992207
  Stock #: 220997
  VIN: 1N6BA1F32HN520323

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 220997
  Mileage 115,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck for work or leisure? This Nissan Titan, powered by a 5.0L Cummins V8, has the power to get the job done and features a tow package with trailer brake controller, 20-inch alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, Backrack, bedliner and SiriusXM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

