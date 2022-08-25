$39,852+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
XD SV Diesel | CREW CAB | CUMMINS | TOW PACKAGE | BAC
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
115,609KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992207
- Stock #: 220997
- VIN: 1N6BA1F32HN520323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck for work or leisure? This Nissan Titan, powered by a 5.0L Cummins V8, has the power to get the job done and features a tow package with trailer brake controller, 20-inch alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, Backrack, bedliner and SiriusXM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8