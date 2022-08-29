$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
XD CUMMINS DIESEL | CREW CAB | TOW PKG | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL
- Stock #: 221118
- VIN: 1N6BA1F35HN520414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for the perfect work truck? Look no further, this Nissan Titan XD features a 5 litre Cummins diesel engine, tow package with integrated trailer brake controller, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, cargo lamp, air conditioning, side steps, 20-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
