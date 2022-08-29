Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Titan

68,912 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

XD CUMMINS DIESEL | CREW CAB | TOW PKG | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Titan

XD CUMMINS DIESEL | CREW CAB | TOW PKG | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 9100579
  2. 9100579
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,912KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9100579
  • Stock #: 221118
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F35HN520414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221118
  • Mileage 68,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the perfect work truck? Look no further, this Nissan Titan XD features a 5 litre Cummins diesel engine, tow package with integrated trailer brake controller, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, cargo lamp, air conditioning, side steps, 20-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 10,237 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 134,122 KM
$20,347 + tax & lic
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 P...
 133,023 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory