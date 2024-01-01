Menu
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $12245 - Our Price is just $11888!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 166,357 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Notes trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Nissan Versa

166,357 KM

Details Description

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

166,357KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP1HL361466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12903
  • Mileage 166,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $12245 - Our Price is just $11888!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 166,357 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Note's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Versa