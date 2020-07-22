2017 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Rear View Camera Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear centre armrest Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 4.07 Axle Ratio Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM Tires: P185/65R15 AS Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat, driver's seat lifter and seat armrest Wheels: 15" Alloy

