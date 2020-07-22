2017 Nissan Versa

Rear View Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rear centre armrest

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Fixed interval wipers

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM

Tires: P185/65R15 AS

Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat, driver's seat lifter and seat armrest