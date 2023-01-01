Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

105,374 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,374KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9603802
  Stock #: P6699A
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP6HL364377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 105,374 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Note's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $259.27 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

