2017 Porsche 911

35,993 KM

Details Description

$176,995

+ tax & licensing
$176,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2017 Porsche 911

2017 Porsche 911

TURBO

2017 Porsche 911

TURBO

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$176,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8642882
  • Stock #: 1378
  • VIN: WP0AD2A90HS166617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Sunroof | Navigation

White Exterior | Black Leather Interior | 3.8L Twin Turbocharged Boxer 6 Cylinder Aluminum Engine | LED Healights in Black incl Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus | Painted Side Skirts | Power Steering Plus | Front Axle Lift System | 20" 911 Turbo S Wheels | Sport Seats Plus | Sport Chrono Intrument Dial Yellow | Lane Change Assist | Light Design Package | Porsche Crest on Headrest | Multi Function Heated Sport Seering Wheel in Carbon Fibre | Carbon Fibre Interior Package | Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber Illuminated | Bluetooth Connection | Drive Mode Select | Parking Sensors | Sunroof | Sport Design Exterior Mirrors | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Front Ventilated Seats | Rearview Camera | Park Assist | Traction Control | Height Adjustable Suspension | and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

