2017 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP V6| PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | HIGH-GLOSS GRAY INTERIOR | NAVIGATION | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | PDK GEAR PADDLES

2017 Porsche Macan

145,253 KM

$32,871

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

2017 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,871

+ taxes & licensing

145,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A52HLB12120

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5162
  • Mileage 145,253 KM

2017 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP V6| PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | HIGH-GLOSS GRAY INTERIOR | NAVIGATION | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | PDK GEAR PADDLES

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

$32,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 Porsche Macan