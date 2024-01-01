$32,871+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
AWD 4dr S
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$32,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5162
- Mileage 145,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP V6| PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | HIGH-GLOSS GRAY INTERIOR | NAVIGATION | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | PDK GEAR PADDLES**COMMERCIAL FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ...
