$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Porsche Macan
GTS
2017 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,500KM
VIN WP1AG2A56HLB56042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # AA1472A
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in sleek black offers a dynamic blend of high-performance engineering, aggressive styling, and premium luxury, delivering the unmistakable driving experience expected from the Porsche name. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 360 horsepower and paired with a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, the Macan GTS delivers lightning-fast shifts, sharp handling, and confident control in all weather conditions. The exterior stands out with exclusive GTS styling cues including blacked-out trim, GTS badging, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, sport exhaust with black tailpipes, a power rear liftgate, and 20-inch RS Spyder Design satin black alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is finished in black leather and Alcantara with GTS logos on the headrests and red contrast stitching throughout, creating a refined yet sporty atmosphere. Standard features include a power panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, a heated multifunction sport steering wheel, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and aluminum interior trim. Technology highlights include the Porsche Communication Management system with a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, Apple CarPlay integration, voice control, and a premium BOSE surround sound system. Safety and convenience are enhanced with front and rear park assist, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its motorsport-inspired character, everyday usability, and unmistakable presence, this Macan GTS is the perfect combination of practicality and pure Porsche performance.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD 59,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4Matic Sport Sedan 134,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Porsche Macan