<div>This 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in sleek black offers a dynamic blend of high-performance engineering, aggressive styling, and premium luxury, delivering the unmistakable driving experience expected from the Porsche name. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 360 horsepower and paired with a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive, the Macan GTS delivers lightning-fast shifts, sharp handling, and confident control in all weather conditions. The exterior stands out with exclusive GTS styling cues including blacked-out trim, GTS badging, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, sport exhaust with black tailpipes, a power rear liftgate, and 20-inch RS Spyder Design satin black alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is finished in black leather and Alcantara with GTS logos on the headrests and red contrast stitching throughout, creating a refined yet sporty atmosphere. Standard features include a power panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, a heated multifunction sport steering wheel, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and aluminum interior trim. Technology highlights include the Porsche Communication Management system with a touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, Apple CarPlay integration, voice control, and a premium BOSE surround sound system. Safety and convenience are enhanced with front and rear park assist, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its motorsport-inspired character, everyday usability, and unmistakable presence, this Macan GTS is the perfect combination of practicality and pure Porsche performance.</div><br /><div><br></div>

2017 Porsche Macan

84,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

12834262

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,500KM
VIN WP1AG2A56HLB56042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # AA1472A
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Porsche Macan