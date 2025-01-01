$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
S
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and sporty SUV that can handle anything the Ottawa Valley throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 Porsche Macan S, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek grey beauty, with its timeless black interior, is more than just a head-turner. It's a statement. With a potent 3.0L V6 Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, this Macan S delivers exhilarating performance with a touch of everyday practicality. It's ready to conquer city streets and weekend getaways alike, and with only 137,004km on the odometer, this Porsche has plenty of adventures left to offer.
Inside, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless ride, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This Macan S is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Turbocharged Thrills: Experience the rush of a powerful V6 engine that offers exhilarating acceleration.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Premium Porsche Craftsmanship: Indulge in the luxury and quality that define the Porsche brand.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with a sophisticated exterior and a refined interior.
- Versatile SUV Package: Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with sporty performance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
