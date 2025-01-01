Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and sporty SUV that can handle anything the Ottawa Valley throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 Porsche Macan S, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek grey beauty, with its timeless black interior, is more than just a head-turner. Its a statement. With a potent 3.0L V6 Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, this Macan S delivers exhilarating performance with a touch of everyday practicality. Its ready to conquer city streets and weekend getaways alike, and with only 137,004km on the odometer, this Porsche has plenty of adventures left to offer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless ride, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This Macan S is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.</p><p>Here are five features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Thrills:</strong> Experience the rush of a powerful V6 engine that offers exhilarating acceleration.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Porsche Craftsmanship:</strong> Indulge in the luxury and quality that define the Porsche brand.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with a sophisticated exterior and a refined interior.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV Package:</strong> Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with sporty performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Porsche Macan

137,004 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
13121345

2017 Porsche Macan

S

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1761761041599
  2. 1761761042051
  3. 1761761042494
  4. 1761761042999
  5. 1761761043466
  6. 1761761043902
  7. 1761761044307
  8. 1761761044704
  9. 1761761045111
  10. 1761761045530
  11. 1761761045939
  12. 1761761046381
  13. 1761761046778
  14. 1761761047223
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,004KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A58HLB13191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and sporty SUV that can handle anything the Ottawa Valley throws your way? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2017 Porsche Macan S, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek grey beauty, with its timeless black interior, is more than just a head-turner. It's a statement. With a potent 3.0L V6 Turbo engine and all-wheel drive, this Macan S delivers exhilarating performance with a touch of everyday practicality. It's ready to conquer city streets and weekend getaways alike, and with only 137,004km on the odometer, this Porsche has plenty of adventures left to offer.

Inside, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless ride, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This Macan S is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility.

Here are five features you'll love:

  • Turbocharged Thrills: Experience the rush of a powerful V6 engine that offers exhilarating acceleration.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Premium Porsche Craftsmanship: Indulge in the luxury and quality that define the Porsche brand.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with a sophisticated exterior and a refined interior.
  • Versatile SUV Package: Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with sporty performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2016 Ford Flex limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford Flex limited 152,219 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Macan S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Porsche Macan S 137,004 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 148,624 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2017 Porsche Macan