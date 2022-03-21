Menu
2017 Porsche Panamera

42,887 KM

$132,726

+ tax & licensing
$132,726

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo | 4.0L V8 | 550HP | 21IN ALLOYS

2017 Porsche Panamera

Turbo | 4.0L V8 | 550HP | 21IN ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$132,726

+ taxes & licensing

42,887KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8678735
  Stock #: 220678
  VIN: WP0AF2A76HL152000

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 220678
  Mileage 42,887 KM

Vehicle Description

This absolutely stunning Porsche Panamera Turbo is sleek, stylish and powerful! Featuring a Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 engine making 550HP this vehicle also includes 360 camera, 21-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, dual panoramic sunroof, Bose Audio, navigation, front & rear parking sensors, lane change assist, auto high beams, memory seat, heated & cooled seats, active aero spoiler, drive mode selection, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, garage door opener and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

