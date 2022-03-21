$132,726+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Porsche Panamera
Turbo | 4.0L V8 | 550HP | 21IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$132,726
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8678735
- Stock #: 220678
- VIN: WP0AF2A76HL152000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 220678
- Mileage 42,887 KM
Vehicle Description
This absolutely stunning Porsche Panamera Turbo is sleek, stylish and powerful! Featuring a Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 engine making 550HP this vehicle also includes 360 camera, 21-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, dual panoramic sunroof, Bose Audio, navigation, front & rear parking sensors, lane change assist, auto high beams, memory seat, heated & cooled seats, active aero spoiler, drive mode selection, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.