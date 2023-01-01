Menu
2017 RAM 1500

199,248 KM

Details Description Features

$28,871

+ tax & licensing
$28,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,871

+ taxes & licensing

199,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10261341
  • Stock #: A5081
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3HS579343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5081
  • Mileage 199,248 KM

Vehicle Description

DODGE RAM OUTDOORSMAN SUPER CLEAN TRUCK!! LOCAL TRADE! 5.7L V8, CAMERA, TOW PKG WITH  AND MUCH MORE! **HURRY ON THIS ONE** NEED FINANCING...GET PRE-APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

