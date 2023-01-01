$28,871+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,871
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10261341
- Stock #: A5081
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT3HS579343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5081
- Mileage 199,248 KM
Vehicle Description
DODGE RAM OUTDOORSMAN SUPER CLEAN TRUCK!! LOCAL TRADE! 5.7L V8, CAMERA, TOW PKG WITH AND MUCH MORE! **HURRY ON THIS ONE** NEED FINANCING...GET PRE-APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.