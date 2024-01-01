Menu
2017 RAM 1500 EXTRA CLEAN CREW CAB WITH HARD TONNEAU COVER LOW MILLAGE ONLY 81000KM DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! EASY FINANCING APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWN OTTAWA.COM

TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

2017 RAM 1500

81,690 KM

$24,871

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$24,871

+ taxes & licensing

81,690KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT2HG717074

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5461
  • Mileage 81,690 KM

2017 RAM 1500 EXTRA CLEAN CREW CAB WITH HARD TONNEAU COVER LOW MILLAGE ONLY 81000KM DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! EASY FINANCING APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWN OTTAWA.COM

TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
