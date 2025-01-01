Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 RAM 1500

147,167 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12157275

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1738706301
  2. 1738706301
  3. 1738706301
  4. 1738706301
  5. 1738706301
  6. 1738706301
  7. 1738706301
  8. 1738706301
  9. 1738706301
  10. 1738706301
  11. 1738706301
  12. 1738706301
  13. 1738706301
  14. 1738706301
  15. 1738706301
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,167KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1HG787553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 S 119,149 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX- REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX- REBUILT TITLE 120,459 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 205,866 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500