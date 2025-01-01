Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>></p><p>>>27900 + TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>>>ACCIDENT FREE>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, 4X4, 5.7 HEMI, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER GROUP, MUCH MORE TO LIST</p><p>FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHCILES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2017 RAM 1500

189,002 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn,

Watch This Vehicle
12566441

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn,

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1748298911
  2. 1748298911
  3. 1748298907
  4. 1748298910
  5. 1748298907
  6. 1748298911
  7. 1748298909
  8. 1748298910
  9. 1748298905
  10. 1748298910
  11. 1748298908
  12. 1748298906
  13. 1748298906
  14. 1748298907
  15. 1748298908
  16. 1748298910
  17. 1748298906
  18. 1748298909
  19. 1748298911
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT9HS506598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HS506598
  • Mileage 189,002 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>

>>27900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

AUTOMATIC, 4X4, 5.7 HEMI, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER GROUP, MUCH MORE TO LIST

FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHCILES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn, 189,002 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Scion xD AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 149KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Scion xD AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 149KM 149,191 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 170 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS, AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CERTIFIED, 170 KM 170,050 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 RAM 1500