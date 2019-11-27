Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!



Compare at $36748 - Our Price is just $35678!



This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 54821 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.

