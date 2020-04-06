Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

6138231555

  1. 4848513
  2. 4848513
  3. 4848513
  4. 4848513
  5. 4848513
  6. 4848513
  7. 4848513
  8. 4848513
  9. 4848513
  10. 4848513
  11. 4848513
  12. 4848513
  13. 4848513
  14. 4848513
  15. 4848513
  16. 4848513
  17. 4848513
  18. 4848513
  19. 4848513
  20. 4848513
  21. 4848513
Contact Seller

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4848513
  • Stock #: 19-437A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NMXHS644999
Exterior Colour
Black Forest Green Pearl
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Diesel Fuel
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrhaven Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 59,350 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 70,529 KM
$33,984 + tax & lic
2000 Lincoln LS
 130,147 KM
$6,388 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613823XXXX

(click to show)

6138231555

Send A Message