Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

41,622 KM

Details Description Features

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4X4 HEMI RARE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport 4X4 HEMI RARE

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6597377
  2. 6597377
  3. 6597377
  4. 6597377
  5. 6597377
  6. 6597377
  7. 6597377
  8. 6597377
  9. 6597377
  10. 6597377
  11. 6597377
  12. 6597377
  13. 6597377
  14. 6597377
  15. 6597377
  16. 6597377
  17. 6597377
  18. 6597377
  19. 6597377
  20. 6597377
  21. 6597377
  22. 6597377
  23. 6597377
  24. 6597377
  25. 6597377
  26. 6597377
  27. 6597377
  28. 6597377
  29. 6597377
  30. 6597377
  31. 6597377
  32. 6597377
  33. 6597377
  34. 6597377
  35. 6597377
  36. 6597377
  37. 6597377
  38. 6597377
  39. 6597377
  40. 6597377
  41. 6597377
Contact Seller

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

41,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597377
  • Stock #: X0233A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1HS595835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,622 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW What a Truck! Call 613 - 596 -1006 now. Used Ram 1500 Sport for sale. Fully Loaded 4x4 5.7L HEMI Custom rims, Tonneau Cover, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Leather Interior, Black Running Boards, Bluetooth with Voice Command and So Much More! You Name it this trucks probably got it! Get Fantastic Financing on this Orange Ram 1500 Sport.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Navigation System
Analog Gauges
Sport Performance Hood

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 98,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 49,650 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 151,421 KM
$12,898 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory