Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

119,665 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7743555
  2. 7743555
  3. 7743555
  4. 7743555
  5. 7743555
  6. 7743555
  7. 7743555
  8. 7743555
  9. 7743555
  10. 7743555
  11. 7743555
  12. 7743555
  13. 7743555
  14. 7743555
  15. 7743555
  16. 7743555
  17. 7743555
  18. 7743555
  19. 7743555
  20. 7743555
  21. 7743555
Contact Seller

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743555
  • Stock #: 01205
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3HS552816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01205
  • Mileage 119,665 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Rear-View Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 5.7

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Toyota Venza 4D...
 92,520 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 90,198 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla
 98,495 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory