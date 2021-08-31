- Listing ID: 8013672
- Stock #: 26651
- VIN: 1C6RR7YT1HS674718
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
62,992 KM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Auto-levelling suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Payload: 640kg (1,410lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Ramp breakover angle: 25 deg
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3)
Exterior height: 1,984mm (78.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7)
Exterior body width: 2,070mm (81.5)
Passenger volume: 3,540L (125.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Curb weight: 2,447kg (5,395lbs)
Towing capacity: 3,234kg (7,130lbs)
