2017 RAM 1500

62,992 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Rebel | Crew Cab 4X4

Rebel | Crew Cab 4X4

Location

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

62,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8013672
  • Stock #: 26651
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT1HS674718

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front dual zone A/C
Bedliner
Two-tone paint
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Auto-levelling suspension
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Tires: all-terrain
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 25 deg
Engine litres: 5.7
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Payload: 640kg (1,410lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Ramp breakover angle: 25 deg
Departure angle: 23 deg
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3)
Exterior height: 1,984mm (78.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7)
Exterior body width: 2,070mm (81.5)
Passenger volume: 3,540L (125.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Curb weight: 2,447kg (5,395lbs)
Towing capacity: 3,234kg (7,130lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

