$48,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8114674

8114674 Stock #: 27041

27041 VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS797351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 27041

Mileage 67,005 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Two-tone paint Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Auto-levelling suspension Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Tires: all-terrain GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs) Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7') Approach angle: 25 deg 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Payload: 640kg (1,410lbs) Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Ramp breakover angle: 25 deg Departure angle: 23 deg Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Wheel size: 17 Display: analog Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone Primary LCD size: 5.0 Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9) Horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0) Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0) Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8) Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3) Exterior height: 1,984mm (78.1) Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9) Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9) Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7) Exterior body width: 2,070mm (81.5) Passenger volume: 3,540L (125.0 cu.ft.) Front tires: 285/70SR17.0E Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0E Curb weight: 2,447kg (5,395lbs) Towing capacity: 3,234kg (7,130lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.