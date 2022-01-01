Menu
2017 RAM 1500

67,005 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel | Crew Cab 4X4

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel | Crew Cab 4X4

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8114674
  • Stock #: 27041
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS797351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27041
  • Mileage 67,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Two-tone paint
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Auto-levelling suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Tires: all-terrain
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 25 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Payload: 640kg (1,410lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Ramp breakover angle: 25 deg
Departure angle: 23 deg
Fuel economy highway: 10.2L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 14.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Wireless phone connectivity: Uconnect Phone
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Engine horsepower: 305hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 4,175RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Ground clearance (max): 236mm (9.3)
Exterior height: 1,984mm (78.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Rear legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Front hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,593mm (62.7)
Exterior body width: 2,070mm (81.5)
Passenger volume: 3,540L (125.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0E
Curb weight: 2,447kg (5,395lbs)
Towing capacity: 3,234kg (7,130lbs)

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

