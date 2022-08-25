Menu
2017 RAM 1500

194,244 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2017 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

194,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9004678
  • Stock #: 22-0337
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5HS562957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0337
  • Mileage 194,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with UConnect 8.4" touch screen with BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, heated seats, heated, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power driver seat , power folding rear view mirrors, USB/AUX ports, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4 X 4
Dual Climate Controls
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

