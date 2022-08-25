$22,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT QUAD CAB 4WD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
194,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9004678
- Stock #: 22-0337
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5HS562957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22-0337
- Mileage 194,244 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box Liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4 X 4
Dual Climate Controls
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4