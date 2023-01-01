2017 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 2 , 5 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10092594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 252,501 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.