Menu
Account
Sign In
CREW CAB 4x4 POWER WAGON W/ COMFORT GROUP AND PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, upgraded 380 amp dual-alternators, Tru-Lok front & rear differentials, 17-inch alloys, running boards, cab marker lights, under-body skid plates, full power group incl. power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,630lb capacity), 6-foot 4-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 RAM 2500

144,824 KM

Details Description

$35,207

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON 4x4| CREW | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON 4x4| CREW | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$35,207

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,824KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ7HG612082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,824 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB 4x4 POWER WAGON W/ COMFORT GROUP AND PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, upgraded 380 amp dual-alternators, Tru-Lok front & rear differentials, 17-inch alloys, running boards, cab marker lights, under-body skid plates, full power group incl. power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,630lb capacity), 6-foot 4-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS | 260HP | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 55,773 KM $37,187 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD | PREMIUM PKG | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 BMW X3 AWD | PREMIUM PKG | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REAR CAM 201,929 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT V8 4x4 | DVD | SUNROOF |COOLED LEATHER |NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT V8 4x4 | DVD | SUNROOF |COOLED LEATHER |NAV 116,351 KM $37,407 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,207

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500