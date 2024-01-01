$35,207+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
POWER WAGON 4x4| CREW | HTD LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$35,207
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,824 KM
Vehicle Description
CREW CAB 4x4 POWER WAGON W/ COMFORT GROUP AND PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, upgraded 380 amp dual-alternators, Tru-Lok front & rear differentials, 17-inch alloys, running boards, cab marker lights, under-body skid plates, full power group incl. power seat, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller (15,630lb capacity), 6-foot 4-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500