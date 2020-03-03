Menu
2017 RAM 2500

SXT Crew Cab 4x4 Short Box Cummins Diesel

2017 RAM 2500

SXT Crew Cab 4x4 Short Box Cummins Diesel

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  11. 4800504
$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,750KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4800504
  • Stock #: 20-0131
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL9HG588120
Exterior Colour
Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Passengers
6
6.7L Cummins Diesel, one owner, accident free CarFax report, 6 spd auto trans, 3.42 anti-spin rear axle. :, equipped with AC, tilt, cruise pw, pdl, BlueTooth, USB, SXT appearance group, t-tow mirrors, 5th wheel & HD snow plow prep pkgs, rear auto levelling air suspension, trailer brake controller, backup camera, spray in bedliner, 9900LB GVWR, full length side steps, aux power accessory switches, Black Crystal Pearl in colour. This is a gorgeous truck PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

