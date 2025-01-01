$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM Cargo Van
2500 High Roof 159" WB
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
146,649KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDG6HE527784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # BA0000
- Mileage 146,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
