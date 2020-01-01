Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

50,596 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech ALLOYS LEATHER NAVI HTD SEATS BACKU

2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech ALLOYS LEATHER NAVI HTD SEATS BACKU

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,596KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272109
  • Stock #: 600170
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC15H8600170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,596 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

