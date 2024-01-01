Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Looking for an SUV thats as adventurous as you are? Meet the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touringa vehicle thats built for the road less traveled and loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected.</div><br /><div>This Forester comes equipped with AWD, giving you the confidence to tackle any terrain with ease. Inside, youll find a luxurious brown leather interior with electric adjustable seats and memory settings, ensuring every drive is tailored to your comfort. Both front and rear passengers can enjoy heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings.</div><br /><div>The upgraded Harmon Kardon audio system transforms your drive into a concert on wheels, while the dual-zone climate control keeps everyone perfectly comfortable. The moonroof adds an open-air feel, making every journey a little more enjoyable.</div><br /><div>Safety is top priority with this Forester, featuring advanced tech like a blindspot monitor and navigation to keep you on track. The reverse cam makes parking a breeze, and the power tailgate adds convenience to your daily routine.</div><br /><div>Plus, the heated steering wheel adds a touch of luxury thats sure to keep your hands warm during those cold months.</div><br /><div>Ready to see how the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring fits into your lifestyle? Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort!</div>

2017 Subaru Forester

134,501 KM

Details Description

$17,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,501KM
VIN JF2SJHUC4HH556187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 134,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an SUV thats as adventurous as you are? Meet the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touringa vehicle thats built for the road less traveled and loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected.
This Forester comes equipped with AWD, giving you the confidence to tackle any terrain with ease. Inside, youll find a luxurious brown leather interior with electric adjustable seats and memory settings, ensuring every drive is tailored to your comfort. Both front and rear passengers can enjoy heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings.
The upgraded Harmon Kardon audio system transforms your drive into a concert on wheels, while the dual-zone climate control keeps everyone perfectly comfortable. The moonroof adds an open-air feel, making every journey a little more enjoyable.
Safety is top priority with this Forester, featuring advanced tech like a blindspot monitor and navigation to keep you on track. The reverse cam makes parking a breeze, and the power tailgate adds convenience to your daily routine.
Plus, the heated steering wheel adds a touch of luxury thats sure to keep your hands warm during those cold months.
Ready to see how the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring fits into your lifestyle? Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion AWD 191,349 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Fast Approvals, Easy Financing for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Fast Approvals, Easy Financing 131,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum Easy Financing, Fast Approvals for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum Easy Financing, Fast Approvals 120,906 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester