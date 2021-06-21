Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

121,983 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Convenience

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7520349
  2. 7520349
  3. 7520349
  4. 7520349
  5. 7520349
  6. 7520349
  7. 7520349
  8. 7520349
  9. 7520349
  10. 7520349
  11. 7520349
  12. 7520349
  13. 7520349
  14. 7520349
  15. 7520349
  16. 7520349
  17. 7520349
  18. 7520349
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7520349
  • VIN: JF2SJEDC9HH538041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear-View Camera
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 10AM-5PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 9.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.4

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,715 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape FWD...
 117,307 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 119,629 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory