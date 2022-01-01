Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

122,745 KM

Details Description

$23,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,927

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$23,927

+ taxes & licensing

122,745KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093197
  • Stock #: 211441
  • VIN: JF2SJESC0HH409432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely loaded Forester with premium Harman/Kardon audio, front + rear heated seats + steering, brown leather interior, 18 alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, navigation, memory seating system, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, memory seating system, rear camera, leather wrapped steering, dual climate control, X mode, blind spot monitor, Bluetooth, and automatic headlights/fog lights. This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 85,307 KM
$51,984 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,953 KM
$13,843 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 81,237 KM
$19,673 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory