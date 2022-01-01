Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

81,237 KM

$19,673

+ tax & licensing
$19,673

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Touring AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | REAR CAM | HTD SEATS

Touring AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | REAR CAM | HTD SEATS

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

81,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8084521
  • Stock #: 211523
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE61H3735251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience outstanding AWD traction in this Impreza to get you through Canadian winters! Features include, rear camera, 16 alloy wheels, heated seats, Apple Carplay/Android auto, automatic climate control, power group, automatic headlights/fog lights, Bluetooth, and keyless entry. This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

