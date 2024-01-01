$15,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Touring - $136 B/W
2017 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Touring - $136 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$15,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,839KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BNFD60H3039676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1771
- Mileage 104,839 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Vehicle Detection System, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights
Compare at $16534 - Our Live Market Price is just $15898!
If you live with the muck, guck and general unpleasantness of winter driving, adding the 2017 Subaru Legacy and its standard all-wheel drive to your test drive list is a must. And even if you don't, there are enough additional benefits to make it a solid pick when the sun is shining. edmunds.com This 2017 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Subaru Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. But this family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than most. The superior engineering of the Legacy extends from the efficient performance of the engines to the class-leading driving dynamics. The safety systems, which have garnered top results for the Legacy in the past, have been enhanced for the new model year. To cap it off, the new Sport model features more dynamic styling inside and out, making this accomplished award-winner a more compelling proposition than ever before.This sedan has 104,839 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Legacy's trim level is 3.6R Touring. Adding to an impressive list of standard feature in the base 3.6R, the Touring package adds key features like Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System, 17 inch aluminum alloy wheels, power tilting and sliding glass sunroof, multi-reflector halogen fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control. Combine these great features and you end up with the best value in the Legacy lineup.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.68 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $16534 - Our Live Market Price is just $15898!
If you live with the muck, guck and general unpleasantness of winter driving, adding the 2017 Subaru Legacy and its standard all-wheel drive to your test drive list is a must. And even if you don't, there are enough additional benefits to make it a solid pick when the sun is shining. edmunds.com This 2017 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Subaru Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. But this family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than most. The superior engineering of the Legacy extends from the efficient performance of the engines to the class-leading driving dynamics. The safety systems, which have garnered top results for the Legacy in the past, have been enhanced for the new model year. To cap it off, the new Sport model features more dynamic styling inside and out, making this accomplished award-winner a more compelling proposition than ever before.This sedan has 104,839 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Legacy's trim level is 3.6R Touring. Adding to an impressive list of standard feature in the base 3.6R, the Touring package adds key features like Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System, 17 inch aluminum alloy wheels, power tilting and sliding glass sunroof, multi-reflector halogen fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control. Combine these great features and you end up with the best value in the Legacy lineup.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.68 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Mechanical
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.6L DOHC 24 Valve 6-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system
Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 5 Y-Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
430CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters and transmission shift lock
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7-inch Infotainment system w/high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), HD Radio, dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, SMS text messag...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Venue ULTIMATE - Low Mileage 25,369 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation 94,295 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S - Heated Seats 88,423 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Subaru Legacy