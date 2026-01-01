Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i, now available at 613 Rides! This versatile vehicle is the perfect blend of practicality and ruggedness, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. With its classic grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Outback is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 104,124km on the odometer, this Subaru is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Outback is equipped with Subarus legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in all weather conditions. The efficient 2.5L H4 engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and long road trips. Its manual transmission gives you a more engaging driving experience, while the spacious interior and SUV / Crossover body style provide plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i:</p><ul><li><strong>Subarus Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of driving with a more engaging and connected driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and versatile cabin that can accommodate passengers and cargo with ease.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The proven 2.5L H4 engine provides dependable power and efficiency for all your journeys.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV / Crossover Design:</strong> Benefit from the practicality of an SUV with the fuel efficiency and maneuverability of a crossover.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Subaru Outback

104,124 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle
13474807

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1768496798216
  2. 1768496798699
  3. 1768496799161
  4. 1768496799596
  5. 1768496800056
  6. 1768496800546
  7. 1768496800977
  8. 1768496801383
  9. 1768496801816
  10. 1768496802233
  11. 1768496802663
  12. 1768496803079
  13. 1768496803505
  14. 1768496803908
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,124KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCAC7H1317840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i, now available at 613 Rides! This versatile vehicle is the perfect blend of practicality and ruggedness, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. With its classic grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Outback is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 104,124km on the odometer, this Subaru is ready for many more adventures.

This Outback is equipped with Subaru's legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in all weather conditions. The efficient 2.5L H4 engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and long road trips. Its manual transmission gives you a more engaging driving experience, while the spacious interior and SUV / Crossover body style provide plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i:

  • Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.
  • Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving with a more engaging and connected driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and versatile cabin that can accommodate passengers and cargo with ease.
  • Reliable Performance: The proven 2.5L H4 engine provides dependable power and efficiency for all your journeys.
  • Versatile SUV / Crossover Design: Benefit from the practicality of an SUV with the fuel efficiency and maneuverability of a crossover.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i 104,124 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester i Limited w/Tech Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Subaru Forester i Limited w/Tech Pkg 182,536 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV 147,009 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2017 Subaru Outback