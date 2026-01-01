$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
2.5i
2017 Subaru Outback
2.5i
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i, now available at 613 Rides! This versatile vehicle is the perfect blend of practicality and ruggedness, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and weekend getaways. With its classic grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, this Outback is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 104,124km on the odometer, this Subaru is ready for many more adventures.
This Outback is equipped with Subaru's legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional grip and control in all weather conditions. The efficient 2.5L H4 engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and long road trips. Its manual transmission gives you a more engaging driving experience, while the spacious interior and SUV / Crossover body style provide plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i:
- Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and control.
- Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of driving with a more engaging and connected driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and versatile cabin that can accommodate passengers and cargo with ease.
- Reliable Performance: The proven 2.5L H4 engine provides dependable power and efficiency for all your journeys.
- Versatile SUV / Crossover Design: Benefit from the practicality of an SUV with the fuel efficiency and maneuverability of a crossover.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
+16135140544