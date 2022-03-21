$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
613-909-3884
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
SPORT TECH
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8715125
- Stock #: AA538
- VIN: JF1VA1L64H9814304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7