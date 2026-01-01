$16,855+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | LOW KMS | HTD SEATS |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | A/C
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | LOW KMS | HTD SEATS |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,855
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
123,317KM
VIN JF2GPABC1H8215666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261059
- Mileage 123,317 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, 17- inch alloys, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$16,855
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek