2017 Toyota 4Runner

$44,898 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8637548

8637548 Stock #: 22-0402A

22-0402A VIN: JTEBU5JR0H5468604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,200 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Power Options POWER DOORS Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.