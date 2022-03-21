$44,888+ tax & licensing
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2017 Toyota 4Runner
Limited 4x4 | COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAV
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
98,648KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799434
- Stock #: 220813
- VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5478506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious and luxurious with loads of features! This 4Runner Limited features sunroof, black leather interior, heated & cooled seats, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, navigation, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, full power group including power adjustable seats, memory seat, tow package, side steps, auto headlights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8