2017 Toyota 4Runner
Limited 7 SEATER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$44,711
- Listing ID: 8992210
- Stock #: 220937
- VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5408262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220937
- Mileage 116,942 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota 4Runner just landed and won't be on the lot long! If you want a capable vehicle that is sporty and reliable this is the car for you. This 4Runner comes loaded with a sunroof, navigation, a backup camera with front & rear park sensors, black leather interior, full power group with power adjustable seat, seat memory system, dual-zone climate control, heated and cooled seats, automatic headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
