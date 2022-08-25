Menu
2017 Toyota 4Runner

116,942 KM

Details Description

$44,711

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Limited 7 SEATER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

  1. 8992210
116,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8992210
  • Stock #: 220937
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5408262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,942 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota 4Runner just landed and won't be on the lot long! If you want a capable vehicle that is sporty and reliable this is the car for you. This 4Runner comes loaded with a sunroof, navigation, a backup camera with front & rear park sensors, black leather interior, full power group with power adjustable seat, seat memory system, dual-zone climate control, heated and cooled seats, automatic headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

