2017 Toyota Camry

93,221 KM

$19,567

+ tax & licensing
$19,567

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF

2017 Toyota Camry

XSE | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,567

+ taxes & licensing

93,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6616379
  Stock #: 210177
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK1HU709509

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Attitude Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 93,221 KM

Vehicle Description

XSE Premium Package. Loaded w/ Black Leather-Trimmed Ultrasuede Seats, navigation, Blind Spot Detection System, rear view camera, sunroof, cruise control, 18'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl dual power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps, heated exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XSE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

