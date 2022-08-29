$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-277-6455
2017 Toyota Camry
SE 2017 Toyota Camry SE **Best deal on lot!!**
Location
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Sale
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
272,411KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9240061
- Stock #: 10
- VIN: 4t1bf1fk4hu303532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,411 KM
Vehicle Description
**BEST DEAL ON LOT!**
This Camry is loaded with all modern safety technology at a fraction of the price when new! From backup cameras to Bluetooth, it has all the features you want in a vehicle. Come check it out today, this one is a real gem!
- Fully Certified
- Carfax Available
- 6.1 inch touchscreen audio
- Bluetooth
- 6 speakers
- Wireless streaming
- Backup camera
- Air conditioning
- Power windows and locks
- Cruise control
- Tilt steering wheel
- Star Safety system
- Trade-ins Welcome
- Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7