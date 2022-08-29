Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

272,411 KM

SE 2017 Toyota Camry SE **Best deal on lot!!**

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,411 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL ON LOT!**

This Camry is loaded with all modern safety technology at a fraction of the price when new! From backup cameras to Bluetooth, it has all the features you want in a vehicle. Come check it out today, this one is a real gem!

  • Fully Certified
  • Carfax Available
  • 6.1 inch touchscreen audio
  • Bluetooth
  •  6 speakers
  •  Wireless streaming
  • Backup camera
  •  Air conditioning
  •  Power windows and locks
  • Cruise control
  •  Tilt steering wheel
  • Star Safety system
  • Trade-ins Welcome
  • Financing Available

Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre  

www.garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

